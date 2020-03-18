Russian Railways Suspends Rail Services With Finland Due to Coronavirus

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The railways of Russia and Finland are suspending rail services between the countries starting Wednesday due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Russian Railways said.

On Monday, the Russian cabinet decided to close the border with Belarus for personal travel amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

Russia has registered 114 cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the latest data provided by Johns Hopkins University.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on 11 March declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a pandemic. Nearly 200,000 people in over 150 countries have been infected, most have recovered, but nearly 8,000 people have died.

The coronavirus outbreak was first registered in December 2019 in China's Wuhan. In Europe, the most coronavirus-affected country is Italy.