Russia Closing Border With Belarus for Travel Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian cabinet has decided to close the border with Belarus for personal travel amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Monday.

"We have also decided to close the border with Belarus for personal travel, have made several other preventive steps", Mishustin said at a meeting with his deputies.

The cabinet has set aside 300 billion rubles ($4 billion) that could be used to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 if needed.

Tourism and air travel sectors will get tax deadline delays, other industries may receive the same advantage.

According to the cabinet decree, Mishustin will lead the coordination council on the outbreak. The cabinet plans to introduce a system of online notifications to keep the citizens informed about the outbreak.