Two Teenagers Detained in Saratov, Russia for Preparing Mass Murder at Educational Facility - FSB

According to the authorities, the suspects planned to use a sawed-off shotgun and some incendiary mixtures they prepared themselves.

Two students, born in 2005, who planned a mass attack have been detained by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in the city of Saratov. The suspects were detained in a deserted bomb shelter where they were hiding the gun.

In a video, issued by the authorities, one of the suspects said he was resolute to do it for revenge, also claiming that his accomplice counted on killing at least 40 people in an attack, planned for May.

The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case for plotting a mass murder by a group of people.

