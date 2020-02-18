Russia Suspends Entry of Chinese Nationals Starting February 20 - Anti-Coronavirus HQ

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will temporarily suspend the entry of Chinese citizens to the country amid the threat of the spread of deadly coronavirus infection, anti-coronavirus operative headquarters announced on Tuesday.

"From midnight local time [21:00 GMT] on February 20, 2020, temporarily suspend the passage of citizens of the People’s Republic of China across the state border of the Russian Federation, who enter the country for work, as well as for private, educational and tourist purposes," the HQ said in a statement.

According to the statement, Russia also suspends from February 19 the acceptance of documents, the processing and issuance of invitations for Chinese nationals to enter Russia for working purposes, as well as permits to attract and use Chinese employees and work permits for Chinese citizens residing outside of Russia.

As many as over 72,000 people have come down with coronavirus, codenamed the COVID-19, around the world. The illness has mainly affected China , which is largely in quarantine, with over 1,800 succumbing to the disease, and about 12,000 recovering.

The virus causes severe pneumonia, and spreads among people, although it is not clear how easily the infection is transmitted.

Сoronavirus cases have to date been registered in 25 countries, with the WHO approving strict guidelines and protocols on how to battle the infection.