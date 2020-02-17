Video: Strange Night Vandal in Moscow Region Attacks Cars With Knife

Alleged eyewitness footage shows an unidentified suspect at night, dressed in a black hoodie, jumping on a car roof. After the vandal slipped and fell off the roof, he drew out of a pocket a metallic object that netizens suggest is a knife - and continued his frenzied attack. After using the purported knife to attack a windshield, the violator then hits other vehicles parked nearby, prompting car alarms to go off.
The short video clip - that quickly went viral on social media - showed 4 cars being damaged by the demonic vandal. Some user comments claimed that at least 10 vehicles had been attacked. Local authorities have launched an investigation.
There has been no information given on the date of the incident or whether significant amounts of intoxicants were involved.
