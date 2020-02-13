Moscow Court Fines Twitter for Failing to Move Servers With User Data to Russia - Reports

"The court rules to convict Twitter of part 8 of article 13.11 of the Code of Administrative Offences and impose a fine of 4 million rubles," the judge said.
In December 2018, Roskomnadzor demanded that Twitter and Facebook report on the localization of the personal data bases of Russian users in Russia, as required by the law. Having not received a specific answer, in late January 2019, the agency initiated administrative proceedings against both companies.
In April, a court fined Facebook and Twitter 3,000 rubles ($47) for failure to comply with the law.
