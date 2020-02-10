Twitter Churns as Trump Air Force One Redesign Included in 2021 Pentagon Budget

In June 2019, US President Donald Trump revealed a new design of the nation's presidential aircraft ‘Air Force One’, with a new red, white and blue paint scheme, instead of the traditional light blue and white, adopted in 1962.

The Trump plan to redesign the paint job of the presidential aircraft has sparked heavy criticism from Twitter users, after a US Defence Department 2021 budget request released by the Trump administration earlier on Monday included a rebranding of the Air Force One jet.

“This is paint job for Trump’s new Air Force One, as depicted in new Pentagon budget documents,” wrote a user, attaching a photo of the new design.

JUST IN: It’s official ... This is paint job for Trump’s new Air Force One, as depicted in new Pentagon budget documents pic.twitter.com/hIFHUHwhi6 — Marcus Weisgerber (@MarcusReports) February 10, 2020

“Nope.... Shouldn't be allowed to spend this while in an election year,” another user replied.

Nope.... Shouldn't be allowed to spend this while in an election year. — GoldensRule. 🐾🌊🇺🇸🌊🐾 (@Patti_in_CO) February 10, 2020

“Oh so no money in the budget for needed programs but there is money for this BS?,” someone wrote.

Oh so no money in the budget for needed programs but there is money for this BS?! — Mimi 🇨🇴 (@MimiBme919) February 10, 2020

In June 2019, Trump stated that he had redesigned the colour scheme for Air Force One, and presented several images in an interview with ABC News. The president said at the time claimed he was “doing that for other presidents”, not for himself, as the plane is expected to be ready by 2024 - at the end of the term for whomever wins the 2020 presidential election.

The new Air Force One design is like the inverse of Trump's private planes pic.twitter.com/bMAAZK0VpE — Abdallah Fayyad (@abdallah_fayyad) February 10, 2020

In the @DeptofDefense budget, there's a depiction of the new Air Force One (with a livery change as @POTUS has requested). pic.twitter.com/m3j5sneG46 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) February 10, 2020

I like the old paint scheme, but it pleases me that the new paint scheme upsets people. — 𝖕ɐɯ 𝖘ı 𝖕𝖑ɹ𝖔ʍ ǝɥʇ/dog-faced pony soldier (@BeatriceofEste) February 10, 2020

WAIT: You have an unlimited budget, the world at your fingertips, can pick up the phone & call ANYONE for imput....

and THIS is the best you can do?



How uninspiring, unoriginal and predictably Trump — MardiParker 🇺🇸🌸 (@LifeLongWanderR) February 10, 2020

Does it come with a Chauffeur to walk him to his car and hold his Umbrella since he ALWAYS seems to screw that up? — John Ryan (@JohnRya95081680) February 10, 2020

Hideous. Like all things Trump — Did Quo, Bro (@sendback2putin) February 10, 2020

Exceptional use of tax dollars. — One Jaded Heathen (@jadedinblue) February 10, 2020

Because painting AF1 is so important, after adding trillions of $$s to the nat'l debt 🙄 — Doxie Lover 🌊 🇺🇸 🌊 (@gemini_gal307) February 10, 2020

Looks like his failed airline. How...ironic... — Coach Thom Squane (@jayhutto) February 10, 2020