ATV Made in Russia: Overcoming Any Obstacles Not a Pipe Dream Anymore - Video

A young company in the Russian city of Kostroma has created BigBo, an all-terrain amphibious vehicle designed and engineered for active recreation, combining a stunning terrain-crossing capacity with a high level of comfort.

The development of the BigBo ATV started in 2014 when the first tasks were set and the drafting of the concept by an international team of specialists began. Over time, the Russian start-up achieved the desired all-terrain vehicle, which the company has now put into commercial production.

The vehicle was designed for those who love pristine nature, as well as fishing and hunting in remote areas of the planet. Reaching such places is often made possible only with special off-road transport equipment – amphibious marsh buggies capable of overcoming high barriers and deep water obstacles.

© Photo : BigBo A young company in the Russian city of Kostroma has created BigBo, an all-terrain amphibious vehicle

“To sit in the pilot's seat, to feel the ability to overcome all the obstacles of off-road – the pleasure of using the machine is difficult to convey in words. As the saying goes: better to see something once than to hear about it a thousand times!” the developers claim.

© Photo : BigBo BigBo, an all-terrain amphibious vehicle

Without any doubt, this is an all-terrain vehicle of dreams that is assembled manually as a modular system. The truck is not just a universal all-terrain vehicle, swamp buggy, and amphibious car on low-pressure tires, but also a comfortable automobile with a unique suspension and interior.

This video shows a test run of the BigBo ATV easily overcoming water barriers, travelling across rough and wooded terrain, snow, as well as ice-covered rivers.