The new two-element snow-floating and swamp-going vehicle "Aleut" looked more than ready to join the ranks of the Russian Northern Fleet's motorized brigade.

The multi-purpose tractor trailer is capable of operating at extremely low temperatures. The first element of the vehicle is the energy module, containing five crew members, including the driver. The second element can be transformed into a medical unit, command post or used to carry up to 15 passengers. The vehicle is named after the indigenous people of the Aleutian Islands.