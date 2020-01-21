Russia's Private Research University Skoltech to Develop Sanction-Resistant 5G Hardware Market

The Russian institute has obtained a state grant for the “development of a single digital platform solution enabling effective design and deployment of radio access networks using a globally compatible next-generation open communication standard (5G).”

Skoltech is working to establish a wireless network hardware market that will be impervious to external sanctions and other risks, the university said in a news release.

The institute, which has been awarded an almost 300 mln rubles ($4.8 mln) state grant, has been named a Leading Research Centre (LRC) and is working on creating a platform solution that will allow for the development and deployment of a line of OpenRAN 5G networks.

Eltex, Russia’s leading telecom equipment vendor, which is collaborating with the LRC, will be engaged in hardware manufacturing efforts under the project. The equipment is expected to support international OpenRAN protocols.

"OpenRAN allows for the creation of world-class local solutions...and, ultimately, enables our operators to integrate top-notch Russian equipment in their networks to speed up 5G penetration in Russia and bolster the digitalisation of various economy sectors ranging from agriculture and transport to housing and public utilities and social services,” the head of LRC, Vitaly Shub, a PhD in Physics and Mathematics, said in the release.

Radio Gigabit, one of the largest exporters of domestic wireless solutions, and Tomsk State University of Control Systems and Radio Electronics (TUSUR) are also involved in the project.