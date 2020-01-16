Putin Introduces Post of Deputy Chairman of Russian Security Council, Appoints Medvedev

Dmitry Medvedev, who resigned as Russia's prime minister a day earlier, will remain the leader of the governing party United Russia, according to secretary of the party's General Council Andrey Turchak.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has introduced the position of deputy chair of the Security Council and appointed Dmitry Medvedev to the post, according to a presidential decree.

Earlier in the day, the State Duma approved Putin's nomination of Mikhail Mishustin for prime minister.

The entire Russian government resigned on 15 January, with ex-Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev saying this was done to enable President Vladimir Putin to implement his goals outlined in the address to the legislature. Putin accepted the resignation and announced his intention to create a new post of Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, stressing that Medvedev would be a perfect fit for this position.

Putin proposed the candidacy of Mishustin, then head of the Federal Tax Service, to take over the position of prime minister.

In his annual address to the Federal Assembly on 15 January, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia should remain a strong presidential republic, with the president retaining the ability to dismiss prime ministers and their deputies. He said he did not see any need for Russia to adopt a new constitution after putting forward a suggestion to empower the Parliament to assign prime ministerial candidates. Putin also said that Russia's defence capabilities have been ensured for many years to come.

