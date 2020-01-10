Military Mi-8 Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Eastern Russia - Reports

A “KrasAvia” military Mi-8 helicopter has made an emergency landing in Siberia's Krasnoyarsk Krai, Russian media reports. It has been reported that the emergency landing was caused by engine failure.

“A 'KrasAvia' Mi-8 helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing 289 kilometres northeast of Khatanga”, a source told the Russian media.

There were allegedly 14 passengers and three crew members on board. No casualties from the incident have been reported so far. The circumstances surrounding the emergency landing are currently being clarified.

The transport prosecution will now check compliance with flight safety regulations following the incident, according to official spokeswoman for the West Siberian Transport Prosecutor's Office Oksana Gorbunova.

"The Norilsk transport prosecution has started verifying compliance with flight safety legislation after the [emergency] landing by the Mi-8", the official said.

The Mi-8 is a medium twin-turbine helicopter produced in Russia and is one of the most common operational military aircraft in the world. It is also often used for transportation.

On 25 December, a “KrasAir” Mi-8 helicopter made a hard landing in the Evenkiysky District of Krasnoyarsk Krai, Russia. Out of 24 people and crew members on board, 16 were injured in the incident, with 5 people hospitalised. Several hours later, another Mi-8 crash-landed in the Krasnoyarsk territory, while carrying 23 people on board. All 19 passengers and 4 crew members were reportedly unharmed.