At Least 15 Injured as Russian Mi-8 Helicopter Crash-Lands in Krasnoyarsk Region - Photos

The helicopter which belongs to the Krasnoyarsk Airlines company with 24 people on board fell while taking off from an airfield in the remote settlement of Baykit due to a snow tornado that damaged the tail boom.

"Six people were injured. Four of them are being examined by doctors, two others are undergoing surgery. The condition of all those injured is assessed as moderate, they mostly have fractures", a representative of the regional department of the Health Ministry said.

The number of those wounded in the crash later rose up to 15.

The local emergency services stated that at least three people were injured when the copter made a rough landing. The captain of the aircraft was sent to a hospital.

Кадры с места жесткой посадки Ми-8 в Красноярском крае. На борту были 24 человека, в том числе три члена экипажа. При взлете вертолет попал в снежный вихрь и совершил приземление. Пострадали шесть человек, они находятся в состоянии средней степени тяжести pic.twitter.com/r1kVEKxlRY — НТВ (@ntvru) December 25, 2019

​Rescue workers are operating on the site using five units of equipment, the regional department of the Emergencies Ministry told reporters.