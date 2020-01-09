6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Russia's Chukotka - EMSC

Chukotka is an autonomous region of Russia located in the Far East. A large number of small earthquakes have previously been recorded in the region by seismic authorities.

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake has occurred in Russia's Chukotka region, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported. The quake occurred at 8:38 UTC, 416 kilometres southwest of Chukotka's administrative centre Anadyr and 2,891 kilometres from Sapporo, Japan.

Meanwhile, the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences has reported that a 4.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded between Chukotka and the Kamchatka Peninsula.

No information on casualties or damage has been reported so far. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The Chukotka Autonomous Okrug is part of Russia, located in the Far East. It is the second least populated region of Russia due to typically low temperatures, reaching -35C during the winter season. According to United States Geological Survey, a large number of small earthquakes have previously been recorded in the region.