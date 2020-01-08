Two Earthquakes of More Than 4.5-Magnitude Occur Near Bushehr NPP in Iran - USGS

The US Geological Survey said that two earthquakes, one of 4.9-magnitude and another of 4.5-magnitude, have hit southern Iran.

Iran was hit by two earthquakes on Wednesday, according to the USGS. One was 4.9-magnitude and registered at 2:20 GMT 10 kilometres from the Iranian city of Borazjan at a depth of around 10 kilometres. The tremors reportedly occurred not far from the Bushehr nuclear power plant.

The second earthquake, 4.5-magnitude, occurred an hour later at 3:19 GMT, with an epicentre located 17 kilometres from Borazjan.

🚨 Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 has just hit the southeastern region of Borazjan, Iran, 10km from the city at 7:50 am India time, according to the USGS. It is reported to have occurred near a nuclear power plant. Locals report explosion: "It was like a bomb!" https://t.co/E6ScRxAnzi — Pamela Roth (@rothfarms) January 8, 2020