Russia's Floating Nuclear Power Station Akademik Lomonosov Starts Work In Chukotka - Rosenergoatom

Russia's Akademik Lomonosov — the world's first industrial floating thermal nuclear power plant — started producing electricity in the Arctic region of Chukotka on Thursday, Rosenergoatom said.

"On December 19, 2019, the floating nuclear thermoelectric plant (a project of Rosatom corporation) produced the first [portion of] electric energy to the isolated network of Chaun-Bilibino junction of Chukotka Autonomous Okrug in the city of Pevek," Rosenergoatom said in a statement.

The company added that Akademik Lomonosov would be connected to Pevek's heating networks and be put into industrial operation in 2020.

Akademik Lomonosov is designed to supply electricity to some of Russia's hardly accessible areas in the Far North and the Far East, and off-shore oil and gas platforms.

Akademik Lomonosov is the flagship of Russia's Project 20870 on mobile transportable power units of low power. The unit is equipped with two KLT-40S reactor units, each capable of generating 35 megawatt of power, which is enough to provide electricity to a town with a population of around 100,000 people. The vessel is around 140-meter (131.2-feet) long and 30-meter wide, with its displacement exceeding 20,000 tonnes and its lifespan estimated at 40 years.