Russian Tu-22 Plane Lands on Ground After Engine Failure - Defence Ministry

The pilots were not injured and were taken to a local military airfield for examination after they managed to leave the aircraft.

A Russian Tu-22 bomber made it through an engine failure during an exercise in the Astrakhan region in the south of the country. According to the military, the bomber was conducting a planned flight when an engine breakdown forced the pilots to carry out an emergency landing. They managed to land it on the ground safely, outside of any settlements.

The military also noted that during the incident, the plane was not carrying any bombs and due to the crew's skill, the aircraft didn’t cause any damages or casualties.

The Tupolev Tu-22 (NATO reporting name Blinder) was the first supersonic bomber made in the Soviet Union. It can reach a maximum speed of Mach 1.42 (1,750 kilometres per hour, or 1,090 miles per hour) and carry up to 12 tonnes of bombs.