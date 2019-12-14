No Rest for the Weary: Vladimir Putin Names the Most Important Event of 2020

As the Russian president explained, one needs to carefully analyse the events of the passing year in order to gauge the impact of said events on the country as a whole and on individual people specifically.

As 2019 is gradually drawing to a close, Russian President Vladimir Putin shared his opinion on this year and its highlights, during a meeting with workers of the Kamaz automotive factory.

The president offered this insight when one of the workers asked him what was he considers the most momentous event of the passing year.

In response, Putin remarked that 2019 was a busy year, and that one has to carefully analyse everything that transpired during that time in order to decide what event was the most important for the country as a whole and for each person specifically.

The Russian head of state noted, however, that he can already tell that the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany is going to become the most important event of 2020.