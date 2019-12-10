Former Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov Passes Away at 83

Russian politician Yury Luzhkov served as the mayor of Moscow from 1992 to 2010. He was the vice-chairman and one of the founders of the ruling party United Russia.

Former Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov has passed away at the age of 83 in Europe, a source in the government of Moscow stated without providing any details.

The REN-TV channel has reported that the former mayor died in a hospital in the German city of Munich. Luzhkov reportedly underwent heart surgery at the hospital.

Luzhkov was born on 21 September 1936 in Moscow. He graduated from the Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas (National Research University) in 1958, specialising in mechanical engineering.

He began working at the Ministry of Chemical Industry in 1974. He was re-elected mayor of Moscow in June 1996, December 1999, and December 2003.