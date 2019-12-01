At Least Seven Injured as Bus Overturns in Eastern Russia

The head of Zabaykalsky Krai, a federal subject of Russia where the accident occurred, earlier reported that a passenger bus had skidded off the highway near the Kuenga railway station.

В Забайкалье упал с моста автобус с пассажирами. Авария случилась на маршруте Чита - Сретенск, в 60 км от Сретенска. На месте экстренные службы - 10 погибших, среди них 1 ребенок и 13 пострадавших.

​At least seven people have been severely injured after a bus overturned in Zabaykalsky Krai, Russia, the local Ministry of Health said on Sunday. The ministry said that five ambulances rushed to the scene to assist the victims.

Meanwhile, the local emergency services have stated that the overturned vehicle was a tourist bus carrying 43 people including the driver.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, travelling from Sretensk to Chita, as he was exiting the highway near the Kuenga railway station, in Sretensky District, some 60 kilometres from the vehicle's intended destination.