Watch Sukhoi Superjet-100 Plane Make Emergency Landing After Left Engine Fails

On Friday, a Yamal Airlines Sukhoi Superjet-100 passenger plane made a successful emergency landing in the Siberian city of Tyumen, Russia after one of its two engines failed.

Video footage has emerged which shows the moment a Yamal SSJ-100 aircraft made an emergency landing with one engine working at Roshchino Airport in the city of Tyumen in Western Siberia.

Yamal Airlines later confirmed the successful landing of the plane with 80 passengers and crew members on board, which experienced the engine failure after taking off from Tyumen Airport, en route to St. Petersburg.

During takeoff, the representative said, a flock of birds hit the engine, resulting in its failure.

The captain of the plane made the decision to fly the plane in circles over the airport in order to to run out of fuel before making an emergency landing.