Crewmembers of a Yamal Airlines Sukhoi Superjet-100 passenger plane en route from the Siberian city of Tyumen to Saint Petersburg felt that the aircraft was hit during takeoff and that the left engine appeared to have failed.

A Yamal Airlines representative said on Friday that the Sukhoi Superjet-100 plane successfully landed at the Tyumen airport after experiencing engine failure. The plane with 80 passengers and four crew members people was heading to Saint Petersburg.

During takeoff, the representative said, a flock of birds hit the engine, resulting in its failure.

The captain of the plane made a decision to fly the plane in circles over the airport to run out of fuel before making an emergency landing.

No one was hurt in the incident, the airline representative added.

Yamal airlines is a Salekhard-based regional carrier that has been operating since 1997.