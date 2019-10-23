Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum Kicks Off in Sochi, Russia - Video

The two-day event, co-hosted by Russia and Egypt, is being attended by over 3,000 representatives of African businesses.

The inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum is welcoming its guests at the Sirius Park of Science and Art Sochi, on Wednesday, 23 October.

The gathering is expected to result in the conclusion of trade, economic, and investment deals between Russia and the nations of the African continent.

The forum will begin with an address by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the forum's plenary session who will then also hold a working breakfast with the leaders of Africa's major organisations.

FOLLOW OUR LIVE FEED TO FIND OUT MORE