Escape From Al-CAT-raz: Drug Smuggling Cat Hitails It Out of Custody in Russia

Last year, a male cat was caught while on a mission to deliver drugs into a penitentiary in Tula Oblast, Russia. Besides the four-pawed drug smuggler, the police arrested two suspects.

A cat that was the main target of an investigation into delivering drugs in a Tula prison, Russia has disappeared, Russian media reported on Wednesday.

According to reports, the investigators put the cat in a pet's corner under "surveillance," but it managed to escape. The lawyer of a defendant says that without the cat it's impossible to hold an investigative experiment and find out whether the cat was capable of transporting the drugs.

The lawyer added that a person, who was in charge of watching after the cat should be punished, while the case should be abandoned.

According to the investigation papers, a defendant put a collar with a little pocket on a cat that that was to deliver drugs from outside the prison. The plan, however, didn't work out and the man was arrested, while the cat became the main corpus delicti.