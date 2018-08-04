Drug-Smuggling Cat Caught Red-Pawed in Russian Prison (VIDEO)

A male cat was caught while on a mission to ship hashish and amphetamines into a penitentiary in Tula Oblast. Fortunately, he won't face smuggling charges, unlike his two partners-in-crime, one a former prisoner.

In a video published by a local TV channel, a spokeswoman for Russia's Interior Ministry said that police had detained two suspects who reportedly tried to employ a cat to smuggle drugs into a prison.

According to police officials, the cat lived in a penitentiary located in the town of Novomoskovsk some 220 km south of Moscow, and a former inmate took the cat away after release.

He and his associate stuffed drugs into the cat's collar and wanted to set the animal free near the penitentiary, so that it would come back to the facility, bringing the drugs in.

Police officials, however, thwarted the attempt; they detained the two suspects and seized 10 grams of amphetamines and 20 grams of synthetic cannabinoids, known as Spice, on top of the hashish and amphetamines they found in the collar.

The feline has been brought to a local animal shelter; prison officials didn't rule out taking it back.