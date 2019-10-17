Moscow Launched Ballistic, Cruise Missiles During Thunder 2019 Strategic Drills - Russian MoD

Ballistic and cruise missile launches were held as part of the Thunder-2019 strategic exercises led by Russian President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Putin, the Defence Ministry said.

“On 17 October, under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Vladimir Putin a training exercise was conducted with air, sea and ground components of the strategic deterrence forces as part of a command and staff exercise called Thunder-2019. During the exercise, launches of ballistic and cruise missiles took place,” the Defence Ministry said.

"The tasks stipulated during the training of the strategic deterrence forces were fully implemented, all missiles reached their targets, confirming the specified characteristics," the ministry emphasised.

Since Tuesday, the Russian military has been conducting its Grom (Thunder) 2019 strategic nuclear forces exercises, which, along with the Northern Fleet, involve the Western, Southern and Central Military Districts. The drills are scheduled to end later in the day.

The National Center for State Defense Control, which is located in Moscow, constantly monitors and coordinates the Russian military's activities. As the supreme commander-in-chief, President Putin often visits the center to observe military exercises.