Moscow Court Attaches Detention Video to Actor Ustinov's Case

Pavel Ustinov was initially convicted on charges of hurting a policemanr but was later released pending an appeal following a wave of public backlash.

The Moscow City Court on Monday attached the video of actor Pavel Ustinov's detention at an unauthorised rally to his case, centering on accusations of violence against police.

Earlier this month, the 24-year-old man was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison after a lower court found him guilty of dislocating a policeman's shoulder. The incident is thought to have happened when members of Russia's internal military force, Rosgvardia, were detaining him for participation in an unauthorised rally.

The judge back then refused the defence team's request to enter the footage of the moment when Ustinov was detained into the case file.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW