Moscow Vows Reciprocal Measures With British Media After Sputnik Barred from Tory Conference

Earlier in the day, Sputnik news agency was denied accreditation to the Conservative Party gathering, which began on 29 September.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has vowed to respond in kind after the British Conservative Party barred Sputnik from its conference.

The statement comes in response to an email that the Tories sent to Sputnik at the very last moment, saying that “a media accreditation hasn’t been granted”, despite the fact that the request was submitted a month ago.

Meanwhile, accreditation to the similar Labour conference earlier in September went smoothly and quickly, with Sputnik’s correspondent able to be among the reporters in attendance.

The Conservative Party Conference 2019 started on 29 September in the city of Manchester and will last until 2 October. According to reports, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will deliver a speech at the conference that will focus on issues related to Brexit.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW