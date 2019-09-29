Rally in Support of Detained Protesters Takes Place in Moscow

The rally was authorised by the Moscow authorities who blocked the Sakharov Avenue and several adjacent streets to traffic from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

An authorised rally calling for the release of protesters detained at unauthorised demonstrations began in Moscow on Sunday.

Earlier, a member of the unregistered Libertarian party Mikhail Svetov wrote on his Twitter page that the mayor's office greenlighted the demonstration.

The rally is joined by the members of the party as well as other opposition figures.

The traffic at the avenue where the protests are taking place was blocked.

Some 1,700 people were detained during three demonstrations in July and August against the exclusion of some pro-opposition candidates from the city council elections. Several protesters have been charged with civic unrest and assault on police.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW