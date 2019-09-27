Maduro: Caracas Has Moscow's 'Full Support' on Defence Industry Cooperation

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Venezuela has Russia's full support on bilateral defence industry cooperation, the Latin American country's President, Nicolas Maduro, said after returning from his trip to Moscow.

"We have received the full support of Russia and President Vladimir Putin in all areas of defence industry cooperation [...] Venezuela has one of the most advanced armament systems in the world", Maduro said after arriving in Caracas from Moscow.

"I discussed this issue with President Putin and he reaffirmed Russia's full support to allow Venezuela to strengthen its combat readiness and armament systems for protecting the sovereignty and national peace", Maduro added.

Moreover, a Venezuelan delegation also discussed investment in the Latin American country's mining and food products industries with Russia's leadership.

"We discussed all the issues concerning investment to unlock opportunities for the involvement of the Russian capital and technologies in projects to develop Venezuela in various areas - gold, aluminum, coal, nickel and food products industry", Maduro said.

Maduro added that during his recent visit to Russia, Caracas and Moscow had agreed upon a new road map of cooperation in economic and industry, as well as the transfer of technologies and new investments in the Latin American country, which would help it grow and recover, Maduro emphasized.

"A part of our delegation stayed in Moscow — a group of ministers, deputy ministers, heads of organizations — to discuss the details [of cooperation] with Russian ministers", Maduro continued.

The president also noted that the sides had agreed upon a cooperation plan for various industries which "guarantees a fruitful end of the year".

The president's speech was broadcast live on his Twitter.

Maduro visited Moscow for talks with Putin, which were held on Wednesday. During the negations, the two presidents agreed upon a plan of economic and industrial cooperation, according to Maduro.

The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, has said that Maduro and Putin had also discussed the "continued" defence industry cooperation.