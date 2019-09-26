Register
26 September 2019
    In this May 20, 2019 photo, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro flashes a hand-heart symbol to supporters outside Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela.

    Venezuela’s Maduro Records Video Address From Moscow’s Red Square

    © AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos
    The Venezuelan leader said in his video that Moscow and Caracas had ratified a cooperation roadmap which would ensure Venezuela’s prosperity. Maduro met with Russian President Vladimir Putin while the former’s foreign minister, Jorge Arreaza, speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York, lashed out at imperialism.

    Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro recorded a video address as he wandered across Moscow’s Red Square, following a meeting with Putin.

    “It’s Red Square, the temperature is +3C, the time is 22:15, in Venezuela it’s 15:15. Sending my regards to the people of Venezuela and our friends in Latin America and the world,” the Venezuelan president said on the video.

    “From Moscow we confirm that a different world order is possible, the world without empires, the world of fraternity,” the Venezualen leader stated.

    In the video, Maduro is seen accompanied by spouse Cilia Flores, Venezuelan Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez, Oil Minister Manuel Quevedo and Minister of Industries and National Production Tareck El Aissami.

    “Vladimir Putin and I, we have ratified the strategic cooperation plan, in a bid to victoriously wrap up year 2019 and secure prosperity in the future,” Maduro said in his address. “I leave Moscow happy because we ratified the path, whose beginning was set by Commandant [Hugo] Chavez, the path which brings great results. Thank you, Russia, thank you, President Putin.”

    ​The Venezuelan leader arrived in Russia on Tuesday. The next day, he held talks with Putin, who reiterated Moscow’s support to “all legitimate authorities in Venezuela, including the president,” as well as support for Maduro’s dialogue with the political opposition in Caracas.

    In recent days, Maduro sought to improve relations with opposition parties to reshape Venezuela’s electoral council which oversees elections in the country, as well as other reforms, after talks with opposition leader Juan Guaido broke down, AP reported Wednesday.

    On Tuesday, Maduro’s United Socialist Party ended its two-year boycott of the National Assembly, seeking to renew their influence on a government body still controlled by the opposition.

    Venezuela, Russia, Red Square, Moscow, Vladimir Putin, Nicolas Maduro
    Votre message a été envoyé!
