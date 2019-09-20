'No Excuses': Kremlin Reveals That Russian President Putin Has No Days Off

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has revealed how his employer Vladimir Putin spends his free time, which usually includes physical activity and family visits. However, the Russian president’s busy schedule does not allow him to have normal weekends, the Kremlin’s spokesman says.

Dmitry Peskov, Russia’s Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration, told Russian journalists that Vladimir Putin does not have full-fledged days off, as there are some issues that cannot be resolved without the Russian president or his signature even during the weekends. Peskov also added that even before signing some state documents, Putin often has to consult with the heads of Russian state departments, which impedes his leisure time.

"Therefore, he does not have a full-fledged weekend, but, in general, when he has the opportunity, he rests, does some sports. You know that he does it regularly. He also meets with relatives and friends", Peskov said, while responding to a reporter’s question about what Russian president does during his free time.

Vladimir Putin, who is a well-known fan of martial arts and sports, has been practicing judo since he was 11 years old and continues doing so when he has an opportunity. He also holds 8th dan in Kyokushin karate and a 9th dan in taekwondo, and enjoys playing hockey, as a recent friendly match of the Night Hockey League with Belarusian and Finnish counterparts Alexander Lukashenko and Sauli Niinisto at the Sochi Bolshoi Arena has shown.

© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi Russian President Vladimir Putin during a sparring with the 2014 World Judo Championship bronze medal winner Musa Mogushkov at the meeting with members of the Russian national judo team, January 8, 2016

© Sputnik / Mikhail Klemetyev Russian President Vladimir Putin plays hockey in Sochi. Right: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. 15 February 2019

The Russian president has two daughters Mariya and Yekaterina from his marriage with Lyudmila Shkrebneva. They divorced in 2014.