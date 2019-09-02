Register
10:59 GMT +302 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin after judo training on the tatami during a visit to the Yug-Sport sports training complex. February 14, 2019.

    Russian President Putin Reveals How His Judo Training Helps Him in Foreign Relations

    © Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
    Russia
    Get short URL
    Tim Korso
    430

    The Russian president has been training in martial arts since childhood and continues to do so, keeping himself in top shape. He holds high-level titles in several martial arts, including judo and sambo, and even released his own video guide about the basics of judo.

    Judo is more than just a sport; it is a means for a person to enhance oneself, as well as to boost understanding with some world leaders, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin. In an interview with Mongolian newspaper Udriin Sonin, Putin said that he and Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga have quickly found common ground due to both being active judo practitioners.

    "Battulga practices both judo and sambo, and is a globally acclaimed martial arts master. Common interests and a common way of thinking helped us to quickly [...], as they say, get on the same wavelength. It helps us sustain effective dialogue, resolve bilateral issues in a constructive way and achieve greater success in implementing promising projects", he said.

    The Russian president further noted that judo improves a person's life in general, developing one's "willpower, respect for others, fortitude, ability to take a hit and emerge from any difficulties while retaining dignity".

    Vladimir Putin, a known fan of martial arts, has been practicing judo since he was 11 years old and hasn't stopped since, achieving an 8th dan black belt in the sport. He also holds 8th dan in Kyokushin karate and a 9th dan in taekwondo, while Battulga has practiced judo and achieved the status of world champion in sambo in 1983. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe even once suggested holding a sparring session between the two presidents in Japan.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin during a sparring with the 2014 World Judo Championship bronze medal winner Musa Mogushkov at the meeting with members of the Russian national judo team, January 8, 2016
    © Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Russian President Vladimir Putin during a sparring with the 2014 World Judo Championship bronze medal winner Musa Mogushkov at the meeting with members of the Russian national judo team, January 8, 2016

    A shared love of martial arts has helped the Russian president find common ground not only with foreign colleagues, but also with journalists in the past. During a June 2019 conference with foreign media representatives, Bloomberg's Executive Editor Rosalind Mathieson said that despite extensive training in Muay Thai, she wouldn't dare challenge Putin on the tatami. The Russian president noted that it would be an unfair fight since he would have a solid advantage over Mathieson.

    Related:

    Kremlin Comments on US Journalist's Claim Putin's Judo Skills 'a Fraud'
    Black Belt Diplomacy: Abe Wants to See Putin, Mongolian Leader on Judo Tatami
    Macron Calls On Putin to Be Flexible in Int'l Affairs 'Like in Judo' (VIDEO)
    This Judo Stunner Floors Russia's Vladimir Putin (PHOTOS)
    Putin Gets Injury During Judo Sparring With Russian Olympic Champ (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    martial arts, Judo, foreign relations, Russia, Mongolia, Khaltmaagiin Battulga, Vladimir Putin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls posing for photos in front of the Swiss Pilatus PC-24 business jet at the MAKS-2019 international aviation and space show in Zhukovsky outside Moscow.
    Girls and Planes: Highlights of MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Show
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse