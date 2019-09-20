Moscow City Court Releases Actor Ustinov on Recognizance Not to Leave - Reports

Ustinov was earlier sentenced to 3.5 years of imprisonment for violence against a riot police officer. His defence has filed an appeal.

The Moscow City Court on Friday ruled to release actor Pavel Ustinov on his own recognizance not to leave the city, changing the measure of restraint for him, the Vedomosti newspaper reported Friday from the courtroom.

Earlier, the Moscow City Court said it will on 26 September look into the legitimacy of a 3.5-year prison sentence for Pavel Ustinov convicted over a sprained shoulder of a security officer at an unauthorised rally in the Russian capital.

"The appeal hearing on an appeal complaint and the request is scheduled for Thursday, 26 September, 10 a.m. [local time, 7:00 GMT]," the court's spokeswoman Uliana Solopova said.

The detained actor, in his turn, addressed the judge, saying that he does not intend to hide from the court.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor said that the Federal National Guard Troops Service had given a positive assessment of Ustinov, who once served as a guard in the service himself.

