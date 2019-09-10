Israeli Prime Minister to Meet With Putin in Sochi on 12 September - Netanyahu's Office

JERUSALEM (Sputnik) - Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu will head to the Black Sea resort of Sochi on 12 September to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discuss the joint coordination between two countries regarding Syria and Iran, the prime minister's office said.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu will head to Sochi on Thursday to meet with Russian President Putin", the prime minister's office said.

The statement comes a day after Israeli Ambassador to Russia Gary Koren said that a meeting of security council chiefs of Russia, Israel and the United States is being prepared, emphasizing that there may be more clarity after a meeting of Putin and Netanyahu.

Following reports about Netanyahu's visit, he stated that topics at the meeting may be a withdrawal of troops from Syria, fight against international terrorism and bilateral cooperation.

© AP Photo / Jim Hollander Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, speaks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they prepare to deliver joint statements after their meeting and a lunch in the Israeli leader's Jerusalem residence, Monday, June 25, 2012

Prior to that, Putin and Netanyahu discussed further strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation and agreed to continue contacts.

This is the second visit of the Israeli prime minister to Russia this year after he came to Moscow on a brief working visit in April.