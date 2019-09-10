Israeli Prime Minister to Meet With Putin in Sochi on 12 September - Netanyahu's Office

"Prime Minister Netanyahu will head to Sochi on Thursday to meet with Russian President Putin", the prime minister's office said.
The statement comes a day after Israeli Ambassador to Russia Gary Koren said that a meeting of security council chiefs of Russia, Israel and the United States is being prepared, emphasizing that there may be more clarity after a meeting of Putin and Netanyahu.
Following reports about Netanyahu's visit, he stated that topics at the meeting may be a withdrawal of troops from Syria, fight against international terrorism and bilateral cooperation.
Prior to that, Putin and Netanyahu discussed further strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation and agreed to continue contacts.
This is the second visit of the Israeli prime minister to Russia this year after he came to Moscow on a brief working visit in April.
