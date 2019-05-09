Putin Congratulates Israel on 71st Anniversary of Independence – Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the Israeli leadership on the 71st anniversary of the country’s independence and confirmed that Russia will make efforts to resolve crises in the Middle Eastern region, the Kremlin press service said Thursday.

"Putin confirmed that Russia intends to continue to undertake active efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive settlement in the Middle East, which would ensure the security and safe development of Israel, all countries and peoples of the region," the Kremlin said.

Putin has sent respective letters to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In addition, Russia's president praised the friendly nature of bilateral relations and expressed confidence in the further development of the dialogue and constructive cooperation between the two countries, as well as partnership in solving current international problems.