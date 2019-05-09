Putin Congratulates Israel on 71st Anniversary of Independence – Kremlin

"Putin confirmed that Russia intends to continue to undertake active efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive settlement in the Middle East, which would ensure the security and safe development of Israel, all countries and peoples of the region," the Kremlin said.
READ MORE: Peace Process to End Israeli-Palestine Crisis Must Involve Russia — Professor
Putin has sent respective letters to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
In addition, Russia's president praised the friendly nature of bilateral relations and expressed confidence in the further development of the dialogue and constructive cooperation between the two countries, as well as partnership in solving current international problems.
All comments
Show new comments (0)