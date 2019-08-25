Series of Earthquake Shocks Recorded Near Lake Baikal, Russia

Three minor earthquakes over several hours were recorded on 24 and 25 August on the shores of Lake Baikal in the Republic of Buryatia, Russia, according to the website of the Baikal branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

A 3.0 magnitude earthquake took place in the Barguzin river basin, 80 kilometres from Lake Baikal on Sunday at 11:43 a.m. Irkutsk time (3 a.m. GMT), the Baikal branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported.

Another 3.0 magnitude earthquake was registered in the upper reaches of the Barguzin River, 320 kilometres from Lake Baikal at 11:57 p.m. (3 p.m. GMT).

Prior to that, at 9:52 p.m. local time (1 p.m. GMT) a 3.8 magnitude earthquake occurred in the waters of Baikal next to the Barguzin Gulf. Some 4 or 5-magnitude tremors were reportedly felt by people in the village of Maksimikha, while 3 or 4-magnitude tremors were felt in villages in Buryatia.

The tremors have caused no casualties or damage. Lake Baikal, a UNESCO World Heritage site, holds around 20% of the planet's freshwater.