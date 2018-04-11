Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal

The most transparent ice in the world is known to be Lake Baikal's. The thickness of the ice in winter reaches up to 1,5-2 meters, it can sustain a vehicle of about 15 tons. Enjoy a selection of lofty images snapped by Sputnik’s photographer at the legendary Siberian Lake.

Known as the "Pearl of Siberia," Lake Baikal is about 25 million years old and is considered the home to more than 2,000 endemic plants and animal species of extraordinary value to evolutionary science. There is a legend that the Father of Baikal had 336 sons, the rivers, and only one daughter, called Angara. All his sons were flowing into Baikal to renew the water, but the daughter fell in love with Yenisei (one of the longest rivers in Russia) and started to take water from her father to her lover.