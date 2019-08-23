Airbus A320 With 160 on Board En Route From Tel Aviv Makes Emergency Landing in Sochi - Source

"According to preliminary data, the pneumatics of the left main gear were destroyed. 160 passengers were on board. The emergency services of Sochi International Airport were ready. The landing was successful," the spokesman said.
Sochi International Airport is operating normally, according to the airport press service.
This is the second incident involving an aircraft owned by Ural Airlines in August.
Earlier, a Simferopol-bound aircraft carrying 226 passengers and seven crew members was forced to make an emergency landing soon after taking off from Moscow's Zhukovsky Airport after a bird strike.
