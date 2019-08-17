On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin decorated the pilots of an A321 airliner with the Hero of Russia title for landing the plane, while other crew members were awarded with the Order of Courage.

The Russian Investigative Committee has published a video on Facebook showing the cabin of the A321 plane that was forced to land in a corn field on Thursday.

According to the committee, the purpose of the video is to dispel media rumours about the plane being looted after its forced landing.

"The trespassing of the cordoned territory by unauthorised persons... is out of the question", the statement said.

On Thursday, a Ural Airlines plane bound for Simferopol with 226 passengers on board hit a flock of seagulls while taking off, leading to a severe malfunction of the engines.

The pilot landed the aircraft without landing gears in a corn field in the Moscow area. Nobody died in the incident, but 76 people required medical assistance.

The Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case into possible violation of the safety of operation of the aircraft.