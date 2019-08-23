Earlier, the Russian president said Moscow was "disappointed" by the US's recent ground-based medium-range missile testing activities, which Moscow considers a blatant violation of the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. Washington completed its withdrawal from the INF earlier this month.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the defence ministry and ministry of foreign affairs to analyse the potential threats stemming from US missile testing activities, and to formulate an appropriate symmetrical response.

According to the Russian president, Washington's use of the MK-41 launcher in missile testing on August 18 serves to confirm concerns expressed by the Russian side in recent months about potential US violations of the INF.

"We have repeatedly pointed out that the deployment of such launchers by the US at its missile defence base in Romania, and their expected deployment in Poland in the near future are a direct and flagrant violation of the treaty on medium and short-range missiles," Putin said.

"The US side stubbornly denied this, claiming that land-based MK-41s were supposedly unable to launch sea-based Tomahawk cruise missiles. Now, the fact of their violation is out in the open and impossible to dispute - they themselves have spoken about it," Putin added.

© AP Photo / SCOTT HOWE This US Department of Defense (DOD) handout photo shows on August 18, at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, when the Defense Department conducted a flight test of a conventionally configured ground-launched cruise missile at San Nicolas Island, California. - The test missile exited its ground mobile launcher and accurately impacted its target after more than 500 kilometers of flight. Data collected and lessons learned from this test will inform DOD's development of future intermediate-range capabilities.

According to the Russian president, in light of these facts, Russia cannot be certain about what kinds of systems - defensive or offensive, the US will deploy in Romania and Poland, with flight times between these sites and major Russian cities amounting to less than ten minutes.

The US test on August 18, taking place just 16 days after the US completed its withdrawal from the INF on August 2, Putin noted. "It's obvious that this test was not an improvisation, but just the next link in a chain of events which were planned out and carried out earlier," he said.

Claims of 'Russian Violations' Cover for US's Own Illegal Actions

Putin recalled that in the months ahead of the US withdrawal from the INF, Washington "organised a propaganda campaign about Russia's alleged non-compliance with the provisions of the treaty. Now it is obvious to everyone that its only purpose was to cover up the work being carried out by the US side in violation of the treaty and to justify its initial desire to scrap it."

US plans to deploy new ground-based intermediate-range missile systems, starting in the Asia-Pacific region, affects Russia's national security interests, given these systems' proximity to Russia's borders, Putin said.

Moscow, Putin stressed, has never wanted, does not want and will not allow itself to get involved in an arms race, but will do what is necessary to ensure its security.

"Let me remind you that in terms of defence spending, Russia occupies a rather modest seventh place in the world after the United States, China, Saudi Arabia, the UK, France and Japan," Putin noted.

The five largest military spenders in 2018 were:



1) USA🇺🇸

2) China🇨🇳

3) Saudi Arabia🇸🇦

4) India🇮🇳

5) France🇫🇷



Together, they accounted for 60% of global military spending. New SIPRI military expenditure data available now: https://t.co/gY0BuUP01h#MILEX pic.twitter.com/6oL1p2JHMB — SIPRI (@SIPRIorg) 6 мая 2019 г.

Nevertheless, Putin recalled Russia's development of cutting-edge, "unparalleled" new hypersonic stragegic missile systems, saying Moscow's work on these systems "was caused by, or provoked, it could be said, by the US's exit from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2003. We were simply forced and obliged to ensure the security of our people and our country. We continue to do this today and without question, will continue to do it in the future," Putin said.

Putin made the remarks at a meeting of the permanent members of the Russian security council on Friday, with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and other senior officials.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW