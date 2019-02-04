Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details

On 1 February, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo announced that Washington suspended its obligations under the INF Treaty and triggered a six-month withdrawal process unless Russia comes back into compliance with the pact. The next day, President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would suspend its participation in the treaty in response to the US' actions.

The INF Treaty, signed by the United States and the Soviet Union in 1987, bans all ground-launched ballistic missiles with ranges between 310 and 3,400 miles (between 499 and 5,471 kilometres). The United States has repeatedly claimed that the range of Russia's 9M729 missile violated treaty limits, with Moscow responding by vehemently denying the allegations, citing a lack of proof.

Moreover, Russia also complained that US defence systems in Europe are equipped with launchers capable of firing cruise missiles at intermediate ranges.

Explore Sputnik's infographics to learn more about the 9M729 missile.