Putin Ratifies Russia-Egypt Strategic Cooperation Agreement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin ratified on Friday the Russia-Egypt agreement on comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, as shown in the document, published on Russia's official Internet portal of legal information.

The agreement was signed following Putin's meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi in October 2018 in Sochi.

The document is meant to usher a new stage in the development of Russia-Egypt relations, with Cairo being Russia's key ally in Africa and the Middle East.

The agreement stipulates that Moscow and Cairo will support the development of cooperation in trade, economic, military-technical fields, as well as partner up in such sectors as communication technologies, nuclear energy, transport, mining, tourism, science, education and cultural affairs.

Additionally, under the agreement, Moscow and Cairo will coordinate actions and unite efforts to address challenges and threats to regional and international peace and security.