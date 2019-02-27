Deadly Train Crash at Cairo Station Caused by Quarrel Between Train Drivers

CAIRO (Sputnik) - The reason for the train crash at the Ramses railway station in the centre of Cairo on Wednesday, which caused a major fire and claimed the lives of at least two dozen people, was a quarrel between the drivers of two diesel locomotives, Egyptian Prosecutor General Nabil Sadek said.

According to Sadek, the driver of the crashed locomotive left the cabin to argue with a driver of another locomotive. The train started to move uncontrollably and eventually hit a bump stop and an extension of the main building of the Ramses station.

As a result of the collision and the ensuing fire, according to preliminary data, 50 people were injured, while the Egyptian Health Ministry confirmed the death of 20 people. The bodies of some of them have not yet been identified. Many victims are in critical condition.

Police detained the driver of the crashed train on Wednesday evening in the province of Menoufia, north of Cairo. The man fled the capital and was found in the Monufia governorate north of Cairo, according to the Youm7 news website.

