Fire in Battery Compartment Main Reason Behind Fire on Sub - Russian Defence Minister

The main reason for the emergency aboard the deep-water Russian naval vessel was a fire which broke out in the battery compartment, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"The main cause of the incident has been established - it was a fire which started in the battery compartment and then spread," Shoigu said.
Sergei Shoigu expressed the hope that the deep-water naval vessel would be restored quickly.
“The nuclear power plant on this unit is completely isolated and deserted. Morover, the crew took all necessary measures to protect the plant; it is fully operational. This allows us to hope it will take a fairly short time to restore the machine,” Shoigu said.
According to the Russian Defence Ministry, a fire broke out aboard the ocean research vessel in Russian territorial waters on 1 July, resulting in the death of 14 sailors.
On 2 July, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed Sergei Shoigu to go to Severoomorsk personally and hear reports on the causes of the accident.
All comments
Show new comments (0)