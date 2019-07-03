Russian Defence Ministry Names 14 Officers Who Died In Research Submarine Fire

Those who died in the fire include seven Captains 1st Rank, including two holders of the title of "Hero of Russia", three Captains 2nd Rank, two Captains 3rd rank, a Captain-Lieutenant and a Lieutenant-Colonel of the medical service, the Russian Defence Ministry stated.
Captains 1st Rank
- Denis Dolonskiy - Hero of Russia
- Nikolai Filin - Hero of Russia
- Vladimir Abankin
- Andrei Voskresenskiy
- Konstantin Ivanov
- Denis Oparin
- Konstantin Somov
Captains 2nd Rank
- Aleksander Avdonin
- Sergei Danilchenko
- Dmitri Soloviev
Captains 3rd rank
- Victor Kuzmin
- Vladimir Sukhinichev
Captain-Lieutenant
- Mikhail Dubkov
Lieutenant-Colonel
- Alexander Vasilyev
According to the ministry, the deceased officers had taken part in a number of difficult underwater expeditions to explore the Arctic, which involved submarine dives to extreme depths.
On Wednesday morning, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived at Severomorsk naval base, where he held a meeting with members of a special commission set up to establish the causes of the tragedy.
The fire broke out inside the submersible on 1 July, killing 14 crew members who died of toxic smoke inhalation; the rest of the crew were rescued and the research vessel has been towed to the Severomorsk naval base in northern Russia, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.
