Russian Military Undergoing Op Readiness Check Amid Existing Terrorism-Related Threats

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An unexpected operational readiness check has begun in the troops and forces from the Russian Central Military District upon order of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.

"An unexpected check of troops and forces of the Central Military District started today according to the decision of the supreme commander of the Russian Armed Forces [Putin]", Shoigu said at a meeting with the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces.

He added that military officials from the Central Military District, as well as certain troops and forces from the Southern and the Eastern Military Districts and certain units from Russia's Airborne Troops and aviation, had been ordered to ensure the highest operational readiness.

Russian military to commission cutting edge 'Sosna' air defence system, source says https://t.co/Y2h9KoguaI pic.twitter.com/mEOfsc4j3c — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) June 24, 2019

According to Shoigu, the checks are aimed at assessing the Armed Forces' capability to ensure security in Central Asia, given existing terrorism-related threats.

Another aim of the checks is to assess the level of the troops' and forces' readiness for the upcoming military drills, dubbed Centre.