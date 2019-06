The explosion occurred on a tanker in the port of Makhachkala; three people remain missing and a search is underway, the press service of the Federal Agency For Maritime, River Transportation said.

The explosion at the Makhachkala Commercial Sea Port was caused by an air-gas mixture on the tanker catching fire; five were injured.

According to the Federal Agency For Maritime and River Transportation, at the time of the incident, the tanker was at the fourth pier of the oil port of Makhachkala.

One of the victims is in critical condition and has sustained burns on 95% of his body, a representative of the regional Ministry of Health said.

The tanker belongs to the Volga Shipping Company, according to preliminary data.