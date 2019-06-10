Two Turkish Diplomatic Vehicles Set on Fire in Greece's Thessaloniki (PHOTO)

ATHENS (Sputnik) - Two cars with Turkish diplomatic plates were burned down by unidentified individuals in the early hours of Monday in the Greek city of Thessaloniki, local media reported.

According to the Naftemporiki newspaper, a Turkish lawyer’s car was set on fire on Chalkis Street at 4:45 a.m. local time (01:45 GMT). The car burned down completely, and two neighboring cars were also damaged.

Ten minutes later, a Turkish diplomatic car parked on Kallidopoulou Street was set on fire and burned down completely. Two cars parked nearby were damaged, the newspaper said.

No one has claimed responsibility for the incidents so far, and the Greek National Security Service has already launched an investigation.