Orenburg International Youth Eurasia Global Forum is Inviting Volunteers

ORENBURG (Sputnik) - The Orenburg Region is hosting the International Youth Eurasia Global Forum on 12-18 August, the gubernatorial and government press service reports. The region is inviting volunteers, both Russian and foreign, over 18 years old to participate. Volunteers will be selected in a contest.

Applications were accepted via the Youth of Russia Automated Information System (AIS) through 27 May.

Volunteer candidates will be selected in two steps: first, there will be a review of the application and then an interview via Skype. After the contest, participants will receive a response letter with the results. Knowledge of foreign languages will be emphasised.

Russian and English are the working languages at the forum. Various volunteer activities will be available, including supervising the participating teams, working with the business programme, the protocol, working with participants, the press service, the volunteer headquarters, infrastructure support, and shorthand services and logistics.

The organisers will provide the participants with three meals per day and accommodation, a set of brand merchandise, training and support, a unique experience, and personal skill development. Travelling expenses will be paid by the volunteers themselves or the organisations that send them. They will be required to arrive in Orenburg for training no later than 5 August.

The first Eurasia forum took place in the region in 2016. In 2017, it became one of the most visited venues of the 29th World Festival of Youth and Students in Sochi. In 2018, the Eurasia forum joined the pool of national venues and gathered some 800 participants from 77 countries and 80 Russian regions. The forum's grant fund totalled 3.7 million roubles. The volunteer corps included 180 people.

This year, the Eurasia Global Forum in Orenburg is expected to be attended by 300 Russian citizens and 500 foreigners.